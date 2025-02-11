Open Menu

Champions Trophy: LWMC Launches Maidaan Saaf Campaign

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2025 | 07:02 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has officially launched the “Maidaan Saaf Campaign” in partnership with Coca-Cola Pakistan to ensure a clean and waste-free environment during the Champions Trophy 2025 matches at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has officially launched the “Maidaan Saaf Campaign” in partnership with Coca-Cola Pakistan to ensure a clean and waste-free environment during the Champions Trophy 2025 matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In a significant step towards sustainability, LWMC and Coca-Cola Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to designate the Gaddafi Stadium as a Zero Waste Zone during the tournament. Any littering within this zone will result in a fine of Rs100, reinforcing the commitment to a cleaner environment.

As part of this initiative, LWMC will deploy 500 sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness in and around the stadium throughout the event.

LWMC in collaboration with Coca-Cola Pakistan will introduce a Three Bin System across all enclosures within the stadium to encourage proper waste segregation.

This initiative includes deploying dedicated cleaning teams to ensure thorough cleanup within 60 minutes after each match and installing waste bins made from recycled plastic with separate sections for effective segregation.

Additionally, Coca-Cola Pakistan will introduce designated bins for recycling and general waste while re-purposing collected materials into value-added products, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

