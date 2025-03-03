Champions trophy’s successful hosting will help revive international sports in country: Farhan Essa

- Home
Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2025 | 09:23 PM
CEO of Essa Laboratories, Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, stated that efforts must be made collectively to restore the country's soft image globally through sports and to regain international trust in the country's sports industry
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) CEO of Essa Laboratories, Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, stated that efforts must be made collectively to restore the country's soft image globally through sports and to regain international trust in the country's sports industry.
He emphasized that the successful hosting of the recent Champions Trophy will further pave the way for the revival of international sports in Pakistan, said a news release on Monday.
He expressed these views while inaugurating the 27th Danish Trophy Ramazan Cricket Tournament, organized by Powerplay Sports in Karachi. The event was attended by Combaxx Sports General Manager Zubair Macha, CEO of DYM Enterprises Ameen Merchant, President of Syed Foundation Syed Waseem Hashmi, Directors of Powerplay Sports Saad Asif, Zone Three Secretary Afzal Qureshi, and Tournament Secretary Abbas Nawaz.
Dr. Farhan Essa further stated that Pakistan has witnessed a golden era in sports in the past, having been a world champion in cricket, hockey, snooker, and squash simultaneously. He acknowledged that ups and downs are a part of sports, and no team remains number one forever, but continuous efforts should be made for improvement.
Later, in the tournament’s opening match, KGA Gymkhana defeated Tapal Cricket Club by four wickets. The match was played at Karachi Goan Association Ground, where Tapal Cricket Club, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and scored 152 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Umar Khan played a blistering knock of 52 runs off 18 balls, while Muhammad Manan scored 19, and Ibad contributed 15 runs. KGA Gymkhana’s Amit Ravi took three wickets, while Dominic claimed two wickets.
Chasing the target, KGA Gymkhana’s openers started aggressively. Ram Ravi scored 52 runs off just 17 balls, hitting three sixes and seven fours. Amit Ravi contributed 42 runs off 22 balls, while Abhijeet made 16 runs off nine balls. From Tapal’s side, Shayan took three wickets, conceding 23 runs.
Before the match, CEO of Essa Laboratories, Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, inaugurated the tournament by striking the ball with a hit.
