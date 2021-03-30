Championship clubs secure loan to cope with virus losses

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The English Football League (EFL) has secured a £117.5 million ($161 million) financial package to help cash-strapped Championship clubs survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The loan, agreed with MetLife Investment Management, matches the figure requested by the 24 second-tier clubs as they struggle to cope with a severe loss of revenue due to empty stadiums.

The Premier League had previously pledged £15 million towards set-up costs and interest, alongside a £50 million grant for League One and League Two clubs.

"This past month has marked an unwelcome anniversary for football, with supporters now being unable to attend matches for a 12-month period, resulting in multiple negative consequences," said EFL chairman Rick Parry.

"This is therefore a much welcome, timely package of support for Championship clubs, whose operations have continued to incur significant costs without generating anywhere near normal levels of revenue.

" Fixtures in the EFL, which runs the second, third and fourth tiers of English football, will continue to be played behind closed doors until at least mid-May.

England has entered the second phase of its roadmap out of its Covid-19 lockdown thanks in large part to a successful vaccination drive.

The third step of the easing of restrictions, to be implemented on May 17 at the earliest, would allow stadiums to open with a 25 percent capacity limit, up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators, if pilot events are successful.

The Championship play-off finals take place at Wembley at the end of May.