Championship leaders Norwich held, Rhodes stuns Bournemouth

London, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Championship leaders Norwich were held to 0-0 draw at Millwall, while Jordan Rhodes gave Sheffield Wednesday a dramatic 2-1 win against promotion-chasing Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Norwich are five points clear of second-placed Swansea, who have a game in hand, while third-placed Brentford are seven points adrift of the table toppers.

Millwall, now unbeaten in their last four league games, should have beaten the Canaries in the last minute, but Jed Wallace shot wide with keeper Tim Krul stranded off his line.

At Dean Court, struggling Wednesday went ahead in the 44th minute through Callum Paterson.

Junior Stanislas' penalty put Bournemouth on level terms.

But Rhodes had other ideas, nodding in at the far post to boost third-bottom Wednesday's bid to avoid relegation.

Bournemouth stay sixth, eight points away from the two automatic promotion places.

Michael Rose's own goal handed Nottingham Forest a 2-1 win at Coventry.

The Sky Blues took the lead through striker Max Biamou, only for Lewis Grabban to level the scores for Forest before Rose's blunder eight minutes later.

Forest's third win in five league games moved them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Bottom of the table Wycombe and fourth-bottom Birmingham played out a 0-0 draw at Adams Park, with the visitors losing Marc Roberts to a late red card.