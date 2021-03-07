Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promotion

Championship leaders Norwich stepped up their bid for promotion to the Premier League with a 3-0 win against Luton on Saturday

Teemu Pukki put Norwich in control. The Finland forward struck twice in the first half at Carrow Road to reach 20 goals this season.

Todd Cantwell scored Norwich's third as Daniel Farke's side earned a seventh successive victory.

The Canaries are 10 points clear of Watford as they eye an immediate return to the top-flight after last season's relegation.

Watford leapfrogged Brentford into second place after a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Vicarage Road.

With the Bees inactive following coronavirus cases at Rotherham, the Hornets took full advantage courtesy of Adam Masina's 17th-minute goal.

Swansea are one point behind Watford in third place after another dramatic late Andre Ayew penalty saw off play-off chasing Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew had the Swans ahead going into stoppage time, only for Sam Morsy's deflected effort to look like salvaging a point for Boro.

But, as against Stoke in midweek, Ayew converted from the spot at the death to take his tally for the season to 13.

Reading maintained their position in the play-off places with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Sheffield Wednesday at the Madejski Stadium.

Michael Olise converted from the penalty spot on the half-hour, after Julian Borner was sent off.

Lucas Joao struck his 21st goal of the season against his former side in the 65th minute before Andy Yiadom scored a late third.

A sixth consecutive defeat, the second in a row under new boss Darren Moore, left Wednesday still seven points from safety.

Daryl Dike's goal four minutes after half-time gave sixth placed Barnsley a 1-0 win against relegation-threatened Birmingham at Oakwell.

Bournemouth slipped out of the top six after drawing 1-1 with Preston at Deepdale.

Blackburn claimed a first win in eight matches after goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher secured a 2-0 victory over Millwall at The Den.

Stoke ended a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 success over bottom Wycombe of the table.

Bristol City suffered a second consecutive defeat, losing 2-0 to QPR at Ashton Gates.

Maxime Biamou scored an early winner as Coventry beat Derby 1-0 at St Andrew's to move six points above the relegation zone.