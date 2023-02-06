Chanderpaul hits unbeaten double ton for West Indies

Tagenarine Chanderpaul made an unbeaten double century after setting a new West Indies record of 336 for the first wicket with Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday before the tourists declared at 447-6 in the first Test against Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Tagenarine Chanderpaul made an unbeaten double century after setting a new West Indies record of 336 for the first wicket with Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday before the tourists declared at 447-6 in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

The stand surpassed the 298-run partnership shared by Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes against England in 1990.

Brathwaite made 182 before being trapped leg before while Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies skipper Shivnarine, finished on 207 not out after hitting a six to reach a double ton in only his third Test outing.

It is the ninth highest opening Test partnership, a long way short of the overall record of 415 added by South Africa's Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008.

Both batsmen began day three at the Queens sports Club with hundreds under their belts as West Indies resumed on 221 without loss after two rain-affected days.

The scoring rate had been under two and half until that point but Brathwaite, 116 not out overnight, immediately set about the attack with the run rate early on standing at five per over.

Brathwaite clattered his way to 182 and looked odds-on to score the second double century of his Test career when he was trapped by spinner Wellington Masakadza.