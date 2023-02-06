UrduPoint.com

Chanderpaul Hits Unbeaten Double Ton For West Indies

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Chanderpaul hits unbeaten double ton for West Indies

Tagenarine Chanderpaul made an unbeaten double century after setting a new West Indies record of 336 for the first wicket with Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday before the tourists declared at 447-6 in the first Test against Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Tagenarine Chanderpaul made an unbeaten double century after setting a new West Indies record of 336 for the first wicket with Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday before the tourists declared at 447-6 in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

The stand surpassed the 298-run partnership shared by Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes against England in 1990.

Brathwaite made 182 before being trapped leg before while Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies skipper Shivnarine, finished on 207 not out after hitting a six to reach a double ton in only his third Test outing.

It is the ninth highest opening Test partnership, a long way short of the overall record of 415 added by South Africa's Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008.

Both batsmen began day three at the Queens sports Club with hundreds under their belts as West Indies resumed on 221 without loss after two rain-affected days.

The scoring rate had been under two and half until that point but Brathwaite, 116 not out overnight, immediately set about the attack with the run rate early on standing at five per over.

Brathwaite clattered his way to 182 and looked odds-on to score the second double century of his Test career when he was trapped by spinner Wellington Masakadza.

Related Topics

Attack Century Sports Bangladesh South Africa Zimbabwe Wellington Masakadza

Recent Stories

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assem ..

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

29 minutes ago
 Sindh University decides to start academic year fr ..

Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

17 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

20 minutes ago
 Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanlines ..

Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanliness

17 minutes ago
 Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership ..

Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.