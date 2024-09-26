Open Menu

Chandimal Century Powers Sri Lanka To 306-3 Against New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Chandimal century powers Sri Lanka to 306-3 against New Zealand

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Dinesh Chandimal's century in Galle powered Sri Lanka to 306-3 at stumps on Thursday's opening day of the second Test against New Zealand.

The left-hander was bowled by Glenn Phillips in the final session after hitting 15 boundaries in his knock of 116 -- his sixth Test century at the picturesque venue and his 16th overall.

"The pitch is very good for batting compared to the one in the first game, but it was hot and humid and challenging," Chandimal said.

"I was given the new role at number three... I'm glad I have started off well."

Angelo Mathews (78) and Kamindu Mendis (51) will resume for the hosts on the second day.

It was a world record eighth consecutive fifty for Kamindu since the 25-year-old's debut against Australia at the same venue two years ago.

Mathews reached his own milestone by becoming only the sixth cricketer to make 2,000 Test runs at a single venue, in his case on the notoriously bowler-friendly Galle pitch, joining a select group that includes the likes of Joe Root and Graham Gooch.

Chandimal made his ton with a single off Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner in a knock that capitalised on loose deliveries.

He powered forward after the end of his 122-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne, who was run out on 46 and walked back to the pavilion fuming after a miscommunication between the pair.

"It was a quick single and I wasn't prepared for it," Chandimal said.

"My fault totally. I accept the blame. I feel sorry for him because he was batting so well."

- 'At the receiving end' -

New Zealand missed two opportunities to break the partnership earlier and failed to halt Sri Lanka's momentum throughout the day.

Daryl Mitchell, fielding at slip, dropped two catches including a chance to get Chandimal out on five in the fourth over.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell missed a stumping opportunity off Karunaratne.

"Obviously no one intends to drop catches and we were at the receiving end today," Phillips said.

"We wanted to bat first as well. We saw how tough it is to bat last on this wicket. But we don't have a good toss record sadly."

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-Test series by 63 runs. New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.

New Zealand players wore black armbands to honour the late Ian Taylor, who was the manager of the Black Caps from 1980 to 1990.

Related Topics

Century World Australia Sri Lanka Galle Same Mitchell Mitchell Santner From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

21 minutes ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

5 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

6 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

6 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

7 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

8 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

8 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

8 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports