Chandimal Century Powers Sri Lanka To 306-3 Against New Zealand
Muhammad Rameez Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Dinesh Chandimal's century in Galle powered Sri Lanka to 306-3 at stumps on Thursday's opening day of the second Test against New Zealand.
The left-hander was bowled by Glenn Phillips in the final session after hitting 15 boundaries in his knock of 116 -- his sixth Test century at the picturesque venue and his 16th overall.
"The pitch is very good for batting compared to the one in the first game, but it was hot and humid and challenging," Chandimal said.
"I was given the new role at number three... I'm glad I have started off well."
Angelo Mathews (78) and Kamindu Mendis (51) will resume for the hosts on the second day.
It was a world record eighth consecutive fifty for Kamindu since the 25-year-old's debut against Australia at the same venue two years ago.
Mathews reached his own milestone by becoming only the sixth cricketer to make 2,000 Test runs at a single venue, in his case on the notoriously bowler-friendly Galle pitch, joining a select group that includes the likes of Joe Root and Graham Gooch.
Chandimal made his ton with a single off Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner in a knock that capitalised on loose deliveries.
He powered forward after the end of his 122-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne, who was run out on 46 and walked back to the pavilion fuming after a miscommunication between the pair.
"It was a quick single and I wasn't prepared for it," Chandimal said.
"My fault totally. I accept the blame. I feel sorry for him because he was batting so well."
- 'At the receiving end' -
New Zealand missed two opportunities to break the partnership earlier and failed to halt Sri Lanka's momentum throughout the day.
Daryl Mitchell, fielding at slip, dropped two catches including a chance to get Chandimal out on five in the fourth over.
Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell missed a stumping opportunity off Karunaratne.
"Obviously no one intends to drop catches and we were at the receiving end today," Phillips said.
"We wanted to bat first as well. We saw how tough it is to bat last on this wicket. But we don't have a good toss record sadly."
Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-Test series by 63 runs. New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.
New Zealand players wore black armbands to honour the late Ian Taylor, who was the manager of the Black Caps from 1980 to 1990.
Recent Stories
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Fatima Sana aims to bring fearless approach to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup5 hours ago
-
Usman Wazeer makes history with 14th consecutive win5 hours ago
-
Sirbaz, Shehroze embark on Shishapangma summit to make history7 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad7 hours ago
-
Punjab Premier League to commence on October 41 day ago
-
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan1 day ago
-
Madrid's Mbappe suffers thigh injury before Atletico derby1 day ago
-
England bowl against weakened Australia in 3rd ODI2 days ago
-
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate3 days ago
-
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow3 days ago
-
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and Katrina Kaif3 days ago
-
Asjad,Awais qualified for knockout round of World 6 Red Snooker C'ship4 days ago