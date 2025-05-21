Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 against United in Eliminator I

Dinesh Chandimal and Faheem Ashraf played identical knocks to lead Quetta Gladiators post a competitive total of 209-6 against defending champions Islamabad United in the Eliminator I of the PSL X at Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Dinesh Chandimal and Faheem Ashraf played identical knocks to lead Quetta Gladiators post a competitive total of 209-6 against defending champions Islamabad United in the Eliminator I of the PSL X at Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday night.

Chandimal and Faheem got together when their team was in dire straits after losing five wickets in 11.5 overs with the team total at 113-5 but both batters played with conviction as they built a partnership of 95 runs off 48 balls and took their team to a total where they could dictate terms and hope for a place in the finals.

Chandimal played an unbeaten knock of 48 (28) laced with four boundaries and three 6s while Faheem Ashraf hit as many boundaries and 6s off 23 balls before he fell for 45 runs off the penultimate ball of the Gladiators’ innings with the team total at 208-6.

Gladiators had a good start to the innings as they plundered 69 runs off the first powerplay but lost three wickets in the process. Saud Shakeel 12 (8), Rillee Rossouw 16 (8) and Hasan Nawaz 6 (4) were the wickets to fall. Talented Hasan Nawaz fell early to a spectacular catch by captain Shadab Khan at mid-on off Salman Irshad in the 6th over of the Quetta innings with the team total at 68-3.

Finn Allen 41 (27) and Avishka Fernando 32 (21) built a partnership of 43 runs off 31 balls but the Gladiators were caught in a slump as both the batters fell in the 11th and 12th overs with team reeling at 113-5 in 11.5 overs. Finn Allen was caught by Sahibzada Farhan at mid-wicket off Imad Wasim after the ball had hit the Spidercam cable. Allen had stopped for a while but he was adjudged out. Aleen had played a fluent knock during his stay at the crease. He took a liking to Naseem Shah as he smashed four boundaries in Shah’s second and third over of the innings. Avishka Fernando was out lbw while playing an aggressive shot off Shadab Khan.

Salman Irshad was the most impressive of all the bowlers as he claimed two wickets for 34 runs off his four overs. Ben Dwarshuis also picked two wickets for 31 runs off his two overs. Shadab Khan also bowled only two overs for 19 runs and picked one wicket. Imad Wasim also claimed one wicket for 36 runs. James Neesham and Naseem Shah remained wicketless off their respective quota of four overs but Naseem Shah was more profligate of the two as he conceded 50 runs as compared with Neesham’s 36.

Earlier, Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United.