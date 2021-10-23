UrduPoint.com

Change In Venue, Date Of National U19 Cricket Championship Match

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:14 PM

The third-round match between Balochistan U19 Whites and Central Punjab U19 Whites of the National U19 Championship has been rescheduled

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The third-round match between Balochistan U19 Whites and Central Punjab U19 Whites of the National U19 Championship has been rescheduled.

The three-day match which was earlier scheduled to take place from tomorrow, Saturday at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot will now take place from 25 October at the Bohranwala Ground in Faisalabad.

The other five matches of the round three will resume as scheduled.

