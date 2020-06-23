UrduPoint.com
Change 'unstoppable', Say Football Anti-racism Campaigners After Banner Stunt

Muhammad Rameez 56 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:24 PM

Players' union bosses praised Burnley captain Ben Mee's reaction to a "White Lives Matter" banner flown over the Etihad Stadium, as anti-racism campaigners said change was unstoppable

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Players' union bosses praised Burnley captain Ben Mee's reaction to a "White Lives Matter" banner flown over the Etihad Stadium, as anti-racism campaigners said change was unstoppable.

A banner reading "White Lives Matter Burnley" was towed by a plane shortly after all players and match officials had taken a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday.

Mee, in his post-match comments after his side's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City, said he was "ashamed", urging people to "come into the 21st century".

In a statement, Burnley promised to hand lifetime bans to those responsible.

Iffy Onuora, an equalities officer for the Professional Footballers' Association, said the Burnley skipper's strong words had been well-chosen.

"You get that moment of deflation but then there's the positive reaction since," he said.

"I thought Ben Mee was absolutely fantastic. You feel inspired again. These are uncomfortable conversations but in order to progress, you have to have them."The words "Black Lives Matter" have been printed on the back of shirts in place of players' Names for the first 12 games of the Premier League's return.

