Charity Match Proceeds Deposited In PDMA Fund: Syed Fakhar Jehan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) After about two decades, the city of Peshawar witnessed a remarkable return of top-tier cricket, drawing massive public interest and participation.
The friendly charity match between Peshawar Zalmi and Legends XI, held under the banner of "Khel Se Khidmat" (Service through Sports), brought together cricket legends and current stars for a noble cause, supporting the flood-affected communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Speaking to media representatives at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, expressed immense satisfaction over the successful conduct of the event.
He stated that the match not only rekindled the spirit of sports in the province but also sent a powerful message of solidarity with the flood victims.
"After 19 years, the people of Peshawar were given a grand sporting occasion that is both a matter of pride for the province and a positive step for the country as a whole," the Minister remarked.
Syed Fakhar Jehan highlighted that the event was in line with the people-centric vision of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, aiming to promote healthy activities and youth engagement through regular sports initiatives.
He reiterated the provincial government's commitment to continuing such events to foster a vibrant sports culture.
He further announced that floodlights will be installed at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium this week, enabling the venue to host international-standard matches and large-scale sporting events in the near future.
The minister also revealed plans for Peshawar Zalmi’s second friendly match, scheduled soon at the same venue. In a bid to ensure maximum public participation, entry for the upcoming match will be free for all.
During the charity event, Fakhar Jehan held a productive meeting with PSL CEO Salman Naseer, expressing optimism that future PSL matches will be scheduled at Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Ground.
The minister for sports said that this charity match served a dual purpose, raising substantial funds for flood relief and reviving Peshawar’s sports scene after a long gap, while,families, children and women enjoyed the event in great numbers.
The minister also extended heartfelt thanks to cricketing legends and current players for their invaluable participation, which greatly contributed to the event’s success.
He disclosed that the match raised fund of Rs.17500000, has now been deposited into the account of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to aid in the rehabilitation of flood victims.
On this occasion,Syed Fakhar Jehan expressed sincere gratitude to the media fraternity of Peshawar, whose positive and wide-ranging coverage played a vital role in making the event a grand success.
It is merit to mention that, the same charity match was organized by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and held at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, in Peshawar, featuring Peshawar Zalmi vs. Legends XI under the theme “Khel Se Khidmat.”
