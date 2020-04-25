UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charity's Paralympic Dream Under Threat From Virus Impact

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Charity's Paralympic dream under threat from virus impact

The dream of a dozen female athletes to represent Team GB at the Paralympics is hanging by a thread as the charity scrambles to find the money to sustain them for another year after the Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The dream of a dozen female athletes to represent Team GB at the Paralympics is hanging by a thread as the charity scrambles to find the money to sustain them for another year after the Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian philanthropist Anita Choudhrie's struggle to fund her Path to Success charity illustrates the wider problems faced by charities and Paralympic sport as a result of the chaos wrought by COVID-19.

Choudhrie launched the Path to Tokyo programme on International Women's Day two years ago to inspire a new generation of British female parathletes.

2020 should have been a significant year for them as they chased medals and glory in Japan.

However, the postponement to 2021 due to the global pandemic has placed enormous strains on a charity with an annual budget of �200,000 ($245,000).

"To see all the athletes having to return home (from training camps and qualification events), not knowing when they are next going to be able to compete, was extremely hard," said Choudhrie, who lives in London.

"In spite of not having the funds to carry on we have fulfilled our commitment to our athletes," she said, referring to the training expenses required for 2020.

"With the added publicity around the Paralympics we were hoping to be able to extend our programme. However, now we are having to concentrate on keeping the charity running in the short term." - 'Especially devastating' - Choudhrie, who was inspired by her Delhi-based doctor grandfather to embrace charitable projects, explained that funding relies heavily on two annual showpiece events -- an indoor wheelchair basketball tournament, which has been indefinitely postponed, and a fundraising gala, which is on hold.

"In the absence of both these events, we are now depending largely on the generosity of individuals to help meet our �200,000 annual budget," said Choudhrie.

"However, understandably so are a lot of other charities.

"We have already lost around �50,000 and we estimate that we have around four months until the charity runs out of money, so it's an extremely worrying time for us." Choudhrie, who is also trying to raise funds through social media, said British finance minister Rishi Sunak's announcement of a �750 million package of support for charities was welcome.

"Whilst this package is a step in the right direction, we are very concerned that it will not be enough to stretch to all and prevent small, hardworking charities like Path to Success from closing their doors," she said.

"We don't have any major celebrity backers or big organisations behind us, so our fundraising activity is crucial to enable us to carry on supporting these brilliant athletes."Her anxiety for the athletes is not just what an extra year means for their funding but also whether some may miss the quadrennial event for health reasons.

"I am extremely concerned about their mental and physical state for this unknown year ahead," she said.

Related Topics

Budget Social Media Doctor London Tokyo Japan Money May Women 2020 Event All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officer ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Likely to Have New Constitution Within Com ..

2 minutes ago

Norwich defend furloughing of staff due to virus

2 minutes ago

In Chitral, three more patients tested positive fo ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully demonstrates anti-missiles f ..

14 minutes ago

Girl dies, another injured in lightning strike in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.