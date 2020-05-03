Charlatan romps to six-lengths victory at Arkansas Derby

Los Angeles, May 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Charlatan and Nadal both won their respective races at the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, giving iconic horse trainer Bob Baffert a sweep in the qualifying event for the Kentucky Derby.

Charlatan cruised to victory by sixth lengths in the first of two races to collect $500,000 in prize money at the Oaklawn Park track in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Nadal, named for tennis star Rafael Nadal, won his division in 1min 48.34secs. He has a career record of 4-0.

Both winners also earned 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby which usually dominates the racing schedule on the first weekend of May.

Oaklawn Park has been racing without fans since March 13 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas Derby was supposed to take place on April 11, but Oaklawn changed it to Saturday and split it into divisions because of the large number of horses that were entered.

The 146th Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled to September 5.