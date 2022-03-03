Charsadda- Hassan declares as fastest athlete in 100m Standing Race in Paralympic Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Hassan Raza claimed the fastest athletic trophy after winning the 100m Standing of the Person with Different Abilities in the Paralympic Games organized for the first time by district administration Charsadda and District Sports Officer here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Akhtar Nawaz was the chief guest on this occasion who besides inaugurating the Paralympic Games also held an open court session wherein he thoroughly listened to the problems being faced by the Persons with Different Abilities.

For the first time, a sports festival was organized in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda for persons with Different Abilities. More than 1000 male and female athletes from all over the district are participating in 11 different games in the festival including Wheelchair Race, Standing Race, Junior SEC Race, Bocce Games for Male and Female Badminton Male and Female, Bocce Wheelchair, Wheelchair Cricket, cricket Visual Impaired, Junior Cricket, Hearing and Speech Games and Tug of War Standing. An open court session was also held for the first time in which these persons informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Akhtar Nawaz about their problems.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Akhtar Nawaz who cut the ribbon and formally inaugurated the event. He was accompanied by District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Administrative Officer Muhammad Imran, Officials of the Paralympic Games Zawar Zia and Ayaz Khan.

In the 100m Standing Race a total of five heats were conducted and among them Hassan Raza won the gold medal, followed by Niaz Ali Shah.

A total of 20 athletes were part of the 100m Standing. In the 100m Duff & Dum 15 athletes participated in the heats before the final round wherein Shayan grabbed gold medal and Manzoor took silver medal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Akhtar Ali, in response to which he informed about the process, scholarships in universities, and making it possible for special persons to have access to all the buildings while setting up a college for higher education in Charsadda and providing loans for business. "People with different abilities are an important part of our society and we have to ensure facilities at all levels to improve our society," he said. He said that as per the promise made with special persons, the cost of Rs. 3 million park was constructed and a sports festival was organized.

Talking about the quota for special persons in employment, he said that the quota system has been ensured in the institutions which are under the district administration and if any one replying to a question, he said that according to the orders of the government, wheelchair ramps are mandatory in all buildings and action will be taken against those who do not comply with the government instruction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Ali said that the issues of special persons pertaining to the district administration would be resolved immediately while other issues would be resolved at the provincial level regarding implementation.