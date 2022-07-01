Charsadda King wins DC Charsadda Football League Trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :King stars Charsadda clinched the trophy after defeating Charsadda Bulls in the final of the DC Charsadda Football League played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Football ground on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda was the chief guest on this occasion, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseen Ullah, Administrator Imran Khan, former footballers, officials and match commissioner Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion.

King Stars clinched the trophy after a thrilling contest in the final match, defeating Charsadda Bulls by 3-0 in a thrilling match. King Stars goal-keeper Nadeem was declared as best goal-keeper of the tournament as he did key efforts for his team first to reach the final and then thwarted four easy goal-fetching chances of Bulls on striking forwards.

The final match was played between Kings Stars Charsadda and Charsadda Bulls. Zaid, Nasir and Furqan scored a goal each to give their team the victory.

The special guest of the final match was Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman who distributed medals and prizes among the players.

Addressing the gathering, Abdul Rehman said that the provincial government has taken practical steps for the promotion of sports due to which the players of the province were performing well at national and international levels.

He said that there was no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The enthusiasm and level of scale of the players was evident in the match. More practice and determination of players could enable them to represent the country at the international level.

Eight teams from Charsadda district participated in the Charsadda Football League, including three teams from Shabqadar and Charsadda Tehsils and two teams from Tangi Tehsil. Earlier in the first semi-final, Charsadda Bulls defeated Shabqadar Shark 1-0 while in the second semi-final, Charsadda Kings Stars defeated Shabqadar Dragon 2-1 to reach the final.