Charsadda, Peshawar Reach Final Of Inter-District Kabaddi Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The teams of Charsadda and Peshawar have qualified for the finals in the Inter-District Kabaddi Championship being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, Charsadda under the aegis of District Sports Officer.

Charsadda defeated Mardan by 35-30 points while Peshawar defeated Nowshera by 30-27 points in a thrill-packed semi-finals.

Deputy Commissioner Charsada Qaiser Khan and DG Sports Abdul Nasir witnessed the matches wherein a total of five districts teams are taking part in the championship.

The Kabaddi Championship is being played in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association, on the directive of the Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan Khan.

APP/ijz/

