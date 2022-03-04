UrduPoint.com

Charsadda Red Stunned Green By Eight Wickets In Blind Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Haseen Ullah and Muhammad Asif on Friday guided their team Charsadda Red to eight wickets victory against Charsadda Green team in the final of the Blind Cricket part of the ongoing Paralympic Games being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Haseen Ullah and Muhammad Asif on Friday guided their team Charsadda Red to eight wickets victory against Charsadda Green team in the final of the Blind cricket part of the ongoing Paralympic Games being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda. Played under the aegis of Peshawar Cricket of the Blind Club, out of total of four participating teams, Charsadda Red and Charsadda Green reached the final after defeating Charsadda stars and Charsadda Delphine in the semi-finals.

In the final, Charsadda Red skipper Muhammad Asif won the toss and invited Charsadda Green to bat first. Charsadda Green while batting first, scored 118 runs in the 10 overs wherein Hazrat Ullah was the top score with 44 runs including five cracking boundaries. Naeem Ullah made another 38 runs including three boundaries. Irfan and Javed scored 10 runs each. For Charsadda Red Khalid, Zubair, and Haseen Ullah Junior took two wickets each.

In reply, Charsadda Red chased the target in 9.3 overs for the loss of only two wickets with Haseen Ullah and Asif were the pick of the pack who made their valuable contribution.

Haseen Ullah made an elegant 58 runs including six boundaries and Asif scored 36 runs with four boundaries. For Charsadda Green Osama Zia got two wickets. Thus Charsadda Red won the match by eight wickets.

In Bocce Games males, Akmal of Charsadda got first position, followed by Gohar of Utmanzai in the tug of war. Charsadda Green defeated Charsadda White by 2-1, in the Hearing and Speech Impaired Games race Shayan took first position, followed by Manzoor, in the Bocce Games for Female Sakina and Rubina defeated Shahnaz and Gulshan on points, in the Blind Race for Junior Boys Haseen Ullah won first position, followed by Zahoor and Irfan took third position.

In the Badminton standing, Fida faced tough resistance against Hassan Khan in the final, the score was 21-19, 18-21 and 21-17. A total of 12 players participated in the event, in the Standing Race General Hassan Raza won the final and Naz khan took second position. In the Wheelchair 100m Race Misal Khan took first position, followed by Shahab and Azmat.

