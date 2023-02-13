UrduPoint.com

Chase Half-century Helps West Indies To 154-run Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Chase half-century helps West Indies to 154-run lead

Roston Chase made 70 on Monday, as West Indies built a 154-run lead with four first-innings wickets standing against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo before rain halted play on the second day of the second Test

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Roston Chase made 70 on Monday, as West Indies built a 154-run lead with four first-innings wickets standing against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo before rain halted play on the second day of the second Test.

A severely depleted home side were dismissed for 115 soon after lunch on the opening day and the tourists reached 133 for the loss of four wickets by the close.

An 85-run sixth-wicket partnership between Chase and Joshua Da Silva, who was 43 not out, lifted the West Indies to 269 for the loss of six wickets when the weather forced an early tea break.

Chase faced 131 balls, hitting one six and four fours, before a full-length Vincent Nyauchi delivery squeezed between bat and pad and uprooted the middle stump.

Wicketkeeper Da Silva struck five fours in his unbeaten knock.

The other wicket to fall on Monday was that of Kyle Mayers, out for 30, caught by Wellington Masakadza off the bowling of Brandon Mavuta.

Masakadza did well to grasp the ball just above the surface at midwicket at the Queens Sports Club in the southwestern city.

Migraine headaches ruled out star Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance and injuries sidelined captain and all-rounder Sean Williams and fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara.

The home team are also without prolific run-getter Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Ryan Burl, who were released to play franchise cricket in the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh respectively.

Zimbabwe and the West Indies drew the rain-affected first match of a two-Test series, the fourth between them in southern Africa with the visitors winning the previous three.

Related Topics

Africa Cricket Weather Sports Bangladesh Brandon Lead Gary Bulawayo Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates Sikandar Raza Wellington Masakadza Roston Chase National University

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

12 minutes ago
 Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handi ..

Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handicapped': Minister for Informat ..

13 minutes ago
 Electric vehicles to account for half of global ca ..

Electric vehicles to account for half of global car sales by 2035 amid net-zero ..

13 minutes ago
 US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over Chi ..

US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over China - NSC

13 minutes ago
 Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Par ..

Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Parliament Amid Mass Protests - R ..

13 minutes ago
 IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of ..

IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of Right to Participate in Compet ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.