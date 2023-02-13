Chase half-century helps West Indies to 154-run lead

Roston Chase made 70 on Monday, as West Indies built a 154-run lead with four first-innings wickets standing against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo before rain halted play on the second day of the second Test

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Roston Chase made 70 on Monday, as West Indies built a 154-run lead with four first-innings wickets standing against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo before rain halted play on the second day of the second Test.

A severely depleted home side were dismissed for 115 soon after lunch on the opening day and the tourists reached 133 for the loss of four wickets by the close.

An 85-run sixth-wicket partnership between Chase and Joshua Da Silva, who was 43 not out, lifted the West Indies to 269 for the loss of six wickets when the weather forced an early tea break.

Chase faced 131 balls, hitting one six and four fours, before a full-length Vincent Nyauchi delivery squeezed between bat and pad and uprooted the middle stump.

Wicketkeeper Da Silva struck five fours in his unbeaten knock.

The other wicket to fall on Monday was that of Kyle Mayers, out for 30, caught by Wellington Masakadza off the bowling of Brandon Mavuta.

Masakadza did well to grasp the ball just above the surface at midwicket at the Queens Sports Club in the southwestern city.

Migraine headaches ruled out star Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance and injuries sidelined captain and all-rounder Sean Williams and fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara.

The home team are also without prolific run-getter Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Ryan Burl, who were released to play franchise cricket in the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh respectively.

Zimbabwe and the West Indies drew the rain-affected first match of a two-Test series, the fourth between them in southern Africa with the visitors winning the previous three.