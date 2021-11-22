UrduPoint.com

Chase Takes Five Wickets For West Indies To End Sri Lanka On 386

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:42 PM

Chase takes five wickets for West Indies to end Sri Lanka on 386

All-rounder Roston Chase claimed his fourth five-wicket haul as West Indies bowled out Sri Lanka for 386 on day two of the first Test at Galle on Monday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :All-rounder Roston Chase claimed his fourth five-wicket haul as West Indies bowled out Sri Lanka for 386 on day two of the first Test at Galle on Monday.

The tourists were 12 in reply with Kraigg Brathwaite given out leg before wicket to Praveen Jayawickrama in the last ball before tea, before a successful review.

Sri Lanka bowled seven overs before tea and could have dismissed Jermaine Blackwood when he was on two, but they did not review after a leg-before shout off Suranga Lakmal was turned down by the umpire.

Chase, who had taken two wickets on the first day, finally ended Dimuth Karunaratne's run at 147 in the morning session.

The Sri Lankan captain was smartly stumped by Joshua Da Silva after 15 boundaries from 300 balls.

Chase dismissed Dinesh Chandimal (45) and Lasith Embuldeniya (17) after lunch to finish with five for 83.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who resumed on 56, could only add five more on the second morning before being out off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel in the seventh over.

It came during a probing Gabriel spell as, having played a defensive shot to the fast bowler, de Silva realised that the ball was heading towards the wicket.

In attempting to Swat it away his first effort missed the ball and stumps, before a second swipe saw him knock the bails off.

He was also the last Sri Lankan batsman to be out hit wicket -- off Mitchell Starc against Australia in the Canberra Test two years ago.

De Silva made 61 from 95 deliveries with five boundaries in a fifth-wicket partnership with Karunaratne worth 111 runs.

Jomel Warrican finished with three for 87 while Gabriel accounted for two wickets for 69 runs.

Shai Hope will replace Jeremy Solozano as a concussion substitute, the West Indies said.

Solozano, who was making his Test debut, was taken to hospital on the first morning when a full-blooded pull shot from Karunaratne smashed into his helmet grille.

Solozano spent the night under observation but scans revealed no serious injuries other than concussion and he was expected to be discharged and return to the team hotel later on Monday.

Related Topics

Australia Sri Lanka Swat Hotel Canberra Shannon Galle Mitchell Roston Chase National University From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 uncovers UK's vulnerability to whole-syst ..

COVID-19 uncovers UK's vulnerability to whole-system emergencies: report

50 seconds ago
 Steps being taken for protection of journalists ri ..

Steps being taken for protection of journalists rights: Fawad

52 seconds ago
 4 Govt teachers removed from services in IIOJK

4 Govt teachers removed from services in IIOJK

54 seconds ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

10 minutes ago
 Fruit exports up by 21.29 percent in 4 months

Fruit exports up by 21.29 percent in 4 months

10 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares close lower Monday 22nd Nov, 2021 ..

Hong Kong shares close lower Monday 22nd Nov, 2021

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.