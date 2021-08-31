Thailand batter Natthakan Chantham and off-spinner Nattaya Boochatham have made notable gains in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after helping their team beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in a series played in Harare

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Thailand batter Natthakan Chantham and off-spinner Nattaya Boochatham have made notable gains in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after helping their team beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in a series played in Harare.

Chantham, who struck a match-winning 88 not out in the second match and aggregated 110 runs in the series, has moved up two places to 19th�position in the batters' list while Boochatham's 10 wickets, that included a haul of four for 16 in the second match, lifts her nine places to 16th�position.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (up 11 places to 34th) among batters and Suleeporn Laomi (up seven places to 24th) among bowlers are the other Thai players to progress. Zimbabwe's, Chipo Mugeri (44th) and Mary-Anne Musonda (66th) have re-entered the list for batters while Precious Marange (63rd) has made it back to the bowlers' list.

In the latest weekly rankings update that includes matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Ireland's Eimear Richardson has moved up 13 places to 70th�place among batters on the back of a half-century against the Netherlands while her compatriot Rebecca Stokell has advanced 20 places to 87th�position.

In the rankings for bowlers, Scotland's Katherine Fraser's three-wicket hauls against Ireland and Germany have lifted her 15 places to 41st�position while her team-mate Priyanaz Chatterji has gained 11 slots and is 76th.

The Netherlands' Frederique Overdijk, who returned a world record figure of seven for three to restrict France to 33 and help win by nine wickets in Cartagana, Spain, has rocketed 82 slots to 160th�position.