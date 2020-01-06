UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Lauds Abid Ali's Cricketing Feats

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:44 PM

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar lauds Abid Ali's cricketing feats

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday hailed Test Batsman Abid for his astounding feat of centuries on both ODI and Test debut for the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday hailed Test Batsman Abid for his astounding feat of centuries on both ODI and Test debut for the country.

Cricketer abid Ali called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar praised Abid Ali on becoming the first batsmen in history to score century each on ODI and Test match debut for Pakistan, adding that the diminutive cricketer had made the country proud through his priceless knocks.

He expressed the hope that Abid Ali would win more laurels for Pakistan cricket and would become one of the all time great opening batsmen in all formats.

The governor also presented a memento to Abid Ali.

