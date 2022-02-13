Chelsea and Palmeiras go to extra time at Club World Cup

Chelsea were taken to extra time by Brazilian side Palmeiras in Saturday's Club World Cup final as the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Chelsea were taken to extra time by Brazilian side Palmeiras in Saturday's Club World Cup final as the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in Abu Dhabi.

Romelu Lukaku headed the European champions in front early in the second half, but Raphael Veiga equalised from the penalty spot for the Copa Libertadores winners 10 minutes later.

Both clubs are attempting to win the title for the first time.