UrduPoint.com

Chelsea And Palmeiras Go To Extra Time At Club World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Chelsea and Palmeiras go to extra time at Club World Cup

Chelsea were taken to extra time by Brazilian side Palmeiras in Saturday's Club World Cup final as the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Chelsea were taken to extra time by Brazilian side Palmeiras in Saturday's Club World Cup final as the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in Abu Dhabi.

Romelu Lukaku headed the European champions in front early in the second half, but Raphael Veiga equalised from the penalty spot for the Copa Libertadores winners 10 minutes later.

Both clubs are attempting to win the title for the first time.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi From Chelsea

Recent Stories

Hungary's Orban kicks off re-election campaign

Hungary's Orban kicks off re-election campaign

3 minutes ago
 'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden ..

'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden-Putin call: US official

4 minutes ago
 India moving towards genocide of Muslims: Presiden ..

India moving towards genocide of Muslims: President

4 minutes ago
 Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo ..

Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo on track for gold

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engag ..

Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engaged - Senior Administration Off ..

4 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets Shujaat, Parvez

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets Shujaat, Parvez

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>