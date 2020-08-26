Chelsea announced on Wednesday the signing of Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell on a five-year deal

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Chelsea announced on Wednesday the signing of Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell on a five-year deal.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," said the 23-year-old England international.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season."