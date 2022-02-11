UrduPoint.com

Chelsea Boss Tuchel Arrives For Club World Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Chelsea boss Tuchel arrives for Club World Cup final

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will be in the dugout for the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras after landing in Abu Dhabi on Friday following a negative Covid-19 test

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will be in the dugout for the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras after landing in Abu Dhabi on Friday following a negative Covid-19 test.

Tuchel had missed Chelsea's past two games, including Wednesday's 1-0 win over Al Hilal, after contracting the virus last week.

He had been isolating at home in line with government protocols, before eventually testing negative and receiving clearance to travel and join up with the squad.

Assistant coach Zsolt Low, who has been in temporary charge along with Arno Michels, said the staff had been in constant communication with Tuchel despite his absence in the UAE.

Asked earlier if Tuchel's presence on Saturday would make a difference, midfielder Jorginho said: "Of course it gives you more, there's more energy in the changing room.

"It'll be really important for us if he could be here."

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Government Chelsea Coach

Recent Stories

Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 P ..

Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 PMs

56 seconds ago
 Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle P ..

Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle Plastic Pollution - Kishida

58 seconds ago
 Lithuania's Prime Minister Visits Checkpoints in B ..

Lithuania's Prime Minister Visits Checkpoints in Breakaway Donbas - Ukrainian Ca ..

59 seconds ago
 First Death From Lassa Fever Recorded in England - ..

First Death From Lassa Fever Recorded in England - UK Health Security Agency

1 minute ago
 Israel Evacuating Families of Diplomats From Kiev ..

Israel Evacuating Families of Diplomats From Kiev - Reports

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>