Chelsea Cannot Rely On Scoring Four Goals A Game, Admits Azpilicueta

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Chelsea cannot rely on scoring four goals a game, admits Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said Monday that he believes the Blues' defensive woes are so bad it feels like they need to score three or four goals a game to win

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said Monday that he believes the Blues' defensive woes are so bad it feels like they need to score three or four goals a game to win.

Frank Lampard's men drew 3-3 for the second time this season against Southampton on Saturday after twice giving up a lead.

"When you are weak defensively sometimes we feel like we have to score three or four goals every game, which sometimes you cannot do, it's a reality," Azpilicueta told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League opener against Sevilla.

Chelsea's 220 million (243 million-euro) splurge in the transfer market has so far yet to see results as they sit seventh in the Premier League having won just two of their opening five games.

More Stories From Sports

