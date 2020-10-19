Chelsea cannot rely on scoring four goals a game, admits Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said Monday that he believes the Blues' defensive woes are so bad it feels like they need to score three or four goals a game to win

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said Monday that he believes the Blues' defensive woes are so bad it feels like they need to score three or four goals a game to win.

Frank Lampard's men drew 3-3 for the second time this season against Southampton on Saturday after twice giving up a lead.

"When you are weak defensively sometimes we feel like we have to score three or four goals every game, which sometimes you cannot do, it's a reality," Azpilicueta told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League opener against Sevilla.

Chelsea's 220 million (243 million-euro) splurge in the transfer market has so far yet to see results as they sit seventh in the Premier League having won just two of their opening five games.