Chelsea crash on Lampard return, Man Utd, Newcastle boost top-four bids

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Frank Lampard failed to spark Chelsea as his first game back in charge ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves, while Manchester United and Newcastle consolidated their hold on places in the Premier League's top four on Saturday.

Lampard made a surprise return to Stamford Bridge on Thursday when he was appointed until the end of the season following Graham Potter's sacking last Sunday after just seven months in charge.

But the ex-Chelsea midfielder, who was dismissed by the club's former owner Roman Abramovich in January 2021, could not provide an immediate lift for the Blues.

Chelsea, on their third manager this season following Potter's exit and Thomas Tuchel's sacking in September, remain 11th after a fourth consecutive game without a win.

The presence of Lampard, Chelsea's record goalscorer, did little to inspire his players and Matheus Nunes won it for Wolves in the 32nd minute with a superb half-volley into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Sacked by lowly Everton in January after less than a year in charge, Lampard will now turn his attention to Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at holders Real Madrid.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 to stay fourth and leave the fourth-bottom visitors above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial edged United ever closer to a return to the Champions League next season.

Despite the win, United boss Erik ten Hag took aim at his side's congested fixture schedule after Marcus Rashford limped off nine minutes from time.

Ten Hag was not happy at the timing of the match as United were in action for the third time in less than six days after losing at Newcastle last weekend and beating Brentford on Wednesday.

"We have to wait. He doesn't look well," said Ten Hag. "It's due to the schedule. It can't be that you play three games in six days and we have to protect the players."