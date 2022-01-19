UrduPoint.com

Chelsea Keeper Kepa Says Now Is The Time For Blues' Revival

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Chelsea keeper Kepa says now is the time for Blues' revival

Kepa Arrizabalaga has urged Chelsea to regain the initiative in the race for a Champions League place after their poor run of form continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Kepa Arrizabalaga has urged Chelsea to regain the initiative in the race for a Champions League place after their poor run of form continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Despite a stalemate on the south coast on Tuesday, the Blues remained third in the Premier League, having topped the table early last month.

But the draw left Chelsea a huge 12 points adrift of leaders and reigning champions Manchester City, having played one game more.

And they face pressure from below them, with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both having several games in hand following a rash of postponements due to Covid-19.

Blues goalkeeper Kepa is acutely aware of the threat and hopes they can turn the tide, starting with Sunday's match against Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

"We are honest. We are in good positions in all the competitions -- we are in the Champions League, we have the League Cup final and the World Club Cup -- but in the Premier League we have dropped points in the last month," the Spaniard told Chelsea's website.

"We have to get back to winning ways because everybody is coming (up behind us).

"We need points because we want to be on top of the league, but we have to look at ourselves, improve and step up.

"We have another big game on Sunday, a London derby, and from there we go." Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel blamed a mediocre display at the Amex Stadium on mental and physical tiredness.

However, Kepa, who has been called into first-team action while Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, said players had no choice but to maintain their concentration.

"We are not happy of course, we dropped two points and we didn't play well," said the 27-year-old.

"Of course there is disappointment and frustration. We only got a point because they scored from a set-piece. We worked a lot, we ran a lot, but in small details we lost two points.

"Set-pieces are about concentration, about focus and taking your man. We have to look at ourselves, not outside, and improve. There is not one solution. We are working on it, trying to find solutions."

Related Topics

Africa World Poor Derby London Man Brighton Stamford Senegal Sunday All From Top Race Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secu ..

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secure environment to CPEC project ..

10 minutes ago
 DR Congo convicts get 15 years over jail rapes

DR Congo convicts get 15 years over jail rapes

10 minutes ago
 Psychiatrist Says Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwe ..

Psychiatrist Says Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik

10 minutes ago
 Youth empowerment priority of IT Ministry: Syed Am ..

Youth empowerment priority of IT Ministry: Syed Amin Ul Haque

10 minutes ago
 Senate body considers Civil Servants (Amendment) B ..

Senate body considers Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill

10 minutes ago
 Constructor of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Says Location S ..

Constructor of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Says Location Safe Against Earthquakes

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.