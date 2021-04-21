Chelsea, last English club in Super League, confirm withdrawal: statement

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chelsea, the last of the English Clubs signed up to the European Super League, confirmed late Tuesday they would withdraw from the group.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League," the club said in a statement.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City had earlier announced they will not take part in the league.

The departure of Chelsea leaves just six sides: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus still involved in the project.

Earlier, Chelsea fans had gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest ahead of their side's 0-0 draw with Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday and celebrated when reports broke that the Blues were planning to pull out.

Reaction to the Super League has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called "dirty dozen", who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.