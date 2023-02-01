UrduPoint.com

Chelsea Pay Record Fee For Fernandez As Cancelo Joins Bayern

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Chelsea pay record fee for Fernandez as Cancelo joins Bayern

Chelsea paid a Premier League record fee of 121 million euros to sign Enzo Fernandez as Joao Cancelo made a surprise move to Bayern Munich and Jorginho joined Arsenal on a frantic transfer deadline day in Europe

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):Chelsea paid a Premier League record fee of 121 million euros to sign Enzo Fernandez as Joao Cancelo made a surprise move to Bayern Munich and Jorginho joined Arsenal on a frantic transfer deadline day in Europe.

Premier League clubs have once again massively outspent their rivals in a desperate scramble to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Graham Potter's struggling Chelsea went on a staggering spending spree in January, bringing in a clutch of players including Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix, who joined on loan from Atletico Madrid.

World Cup winner Fernandez, whose transfer was announced by Portuguese club Benfica in the early hours of Wednesday, is Chelsea's eighth signing of the January window.

The �106.8 million fee eclipses the previous record of �100 million that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez, named Best Young Player of the World Cup for his displays during Argentina's successful campaign in Qatar, only joined Portuguese giants Benfica in July last year, for a reported fee of around �10 million.

The 22-year-old is understood to have signed an eight-and-half-year deal that will run until 2031.

Todd Boehly's consortium has spent hundreds of millions since buying Chelsea at the end of last season but the club are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich signed Manchester City wing-back Cancelo on loan until the end of the season and have an option to buy him for a reported 70 million euros.

The 28-year-old Portuguese defender joined City from Juventus in 2019 but has been a peripheral figure in Pep Guardiola's team since the World Cup.

"FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players," Cancelo said.

Premier League leaders Arsenal snapped up Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported fee of �12 million.

Jorginho, who is understood to have signed an 18-month deal at the Emirates Stadium, told Arsenal.com: "I'm very excited for this new challenge and I just can't wait to be on the pitch.

"Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge." The Gunners, bidding to win their first Premier League crown since 2004, signed Belgium forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Poland defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian side Spezia earlier this month.

Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham announced the signing of defender Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon minutes before the deadline.

The right-back has signed on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Manchester United announced they had signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan early Wednesday.

United were forced into deadline-day action on Tuesday following an ankle injury to Christian Eriksen, which is set to rule the Denmark midfielder out until early May.

Manager Erik ten Hag completed the loan signing of Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst earlier in the month.

High-flying Newcastle have followed up their signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton by securing Scotland Under-21 full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth brought in Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv for a reported fee of around �24 million before Sassuolo and Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore became their sixth signing of the month.

Nottingham Forest continued the dramatic overhaul of their squad since they won promotion last year, signing Atletico Madrid defender Felipe and Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Forest also brought in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan until the end of the season.

Leicester signed Australia defender Harry Souttar from Stoke on a five-and-a-half year deal, with Ayoze Perez joining Real Betis for the rest of the season.

Southampton spent a potential club record on Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes, with the Ghana forward's arrival costing a potential �22 million.

Belgium international Thorgan Hazard has signed for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

Related Topics

Loan World Australia Ukraine Europe Qatar Young Newcastle London Rennes Munich Eindhoven Lisbon Buy Bournemouth Brighton Stoke Ivory Coast Argentina Italy Belgium Poland Ghana Netherlands Denmark January May July 2019 National University Christian From Best PSG Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Premier League Juventus Tottenham Borussia Million

Recent Stories

India provides training to terrorists operating fr ..

India provides training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders: Defense Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 9,000 students earn more than $2.25 Million i ..

Over 9,000 students earn more than $2.25 Million in foreign exchange after compl ..

10 minutes ago
 Dr M Laiq Raja paid visits at UVAS

Dr M Laiq Raja paid visits at UVAS

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of For ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Co ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs wraps up successful 6th Dubai Custom ..

Dubai Customs wraps up successful 6th Dubai Customs Week with honoring ceremony

17 minutes ago
 Thai economy continues to recover in December: cen ..

Thai economy continues to recover in December: central bank

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.