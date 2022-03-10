UrduPoint.com

Chelsea Press For Talks With UK Govt To Amend Sanctions: Club

Muhammad Rameez Published March 10, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Chelsea press for talks with UK govt to amend sanctions: club

English Premier League club Chelsea said Thursday they were pressing for talks with the UK government after their billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :English Premier League club Chelsea said Thursday they were pressing for talks with the UK government after their billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban.

The club said in a statement it would fulfil its upcoming fixtures but indicated restrictions imposed on its day-to-day operations under a special licence were too harsh.

"This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible," it added.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom Government Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

Milk and meat of animals effected by LSD safe for ..

Milk and meat of animals effected by LSD safe for human consumption

27 seconds ago
 Wafaq ul Madaris for arrest of seminary student's ..

Wafaq ul Madaris for arrest of seminary student's killers

28 seconds ago
 SSDO launches annual report on "State of Violence ..

SSDO launches annual report on "State of Violence Against Women, Children"

30 seconds ago
 RCB discards 230 liters poor quality milk, 120 kg ..

RCB discards 230 liters poor quality milk, 120 kg unhealthy meat

31 seconds ago
 Two guilty of 2005 Hariri slaying on appeal: UN tr ..

Two guilty of 2005 Hariri slaying on appeal: UN tribunal

33 seconds ago
 Govt to consult stakeholders on PECA: AGP

Govt to consult stakeholders on PECA: AGP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>