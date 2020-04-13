UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea Rejoice Vialli's Cancer Recovery

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:29 PM

Chelsea rejoice Vialli's cancer recovery

Chelsea said on Monday Gianluca Vialli's recovery from cancer was "amazing news" after the former Blues striker revealed he had been given the all-clear from his second battle with the disease

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chelsea said on Monday Gianluca Vialli's recovery from cancer was "amazing news" after the former Blues striker revealed he had been given the all-clear from his second battle with the disease.

Vialli, 55, who also managed the Premier League club, beat cancer in 2018 before announcing last year he was fighting it again.

"Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Amazing news," the Premier League club said on Twitter.

The former Italy and Juventus forward announced "tests showed no signs of the disease" in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica published on Monday.

Vialli said he had finished two cycles of chemotherapy, "one of eight months and another of nine" in December and was "fine".

"I am happy, even if I say it to myself under my breath to be on the safe side," he said.

"Regaining my health means looking at myself in the mirror again, seeing the hair grow and not having to draw my eyebrows on with a pencil.

I'm very lucky compared to many other people." Vialli, who has been working with the Italy national team as a delegation chief, moved to Chelsea in 1996, not long after winning the Champions league with Juventus.

He played for the Blues until 1999, helping them to win the FA Cup in 1997 and being appointed player-manager following the sacking of Ruud Gullit in 1998.

Vialli went on to lead Chelsea to League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup glory that year, winning the FA Cup again in 2000 before being sacked early the following season. He later went on to manage Watford.

In his playing days he also won Serie A and the Italian Cup with Juve in 1995, but in Italy is most remembered for being part of an exciting forward line alongside Roberto Mancini at Sampdoria, where he won the 1991 league title, the Cup Winners' Cup, and three Italian Cups.

Samp also came close to winning the European Cup in 1992, narrowly losing 1-0 to Johan Cruyff's Barcelona at Wembley.

Related Topics

Twitter Fine Barcelona Lead Italy December 2018 Cancer From Chelsea Premier League Juventus

Recent Stories

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

55 seconds ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

1 minute ago

Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks to Russia to H ..

2 minutes ago

Putin warns Russia to prepare for 'extraordinary' ..

2 minutes ago

Trump says OPEC+ planning to cut production 20 mn ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Sikh community on Khals ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.