Chelsea sign Joao Felix as Gallagher leaves for Atletico Madrid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chelsea on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Portugal forward Joao Felix on a permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid, shortly after England midfielder Conor Gallagher completed a move in the opposite direction.

Joao Felix, aged 24, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge as he returns to the club where he made 20 appearances on loan in the 2022/23 season.

No transfer fee was revealed for the former Benfica star, who made two appearances for Portugal at Euro 2024, but UK press reports earlier stated Chelsea had agreed to pay £40 million ($51 million) to Atletico.

"I loved my time here before and I told my friends and family that I'd love to return to the Premier League one day," the player told Chelsea's official website.

"To do that with Chelsea is a great feeling and I'm excited to be back.

"

Joao Felix joined Atletico in 2019 and made 131 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, although he spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

Earlier, Gallagher completed his permanent transfer after an intended move to the Spanish side collapsed last week when Chelsea were unable to agree a deal for Atletico striker Samu Omorodion.

Gallagher had trained alone since returning to Chelsea last week after being pictured in Spain ahead of his proposed £33 million transfer.

Last season Gallagher played 50 games for Chelsea, regularly wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Reece James.

The 24-year-old won the 2019 Europa League with Chelsea and leaves the London side after 95 appearances and 10 goals.