London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Chelsea on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal.

The England left-back's capture for an undisclosed fee is Blues manager Frank Lampard's third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," said 23-year-old Chilwell.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season."Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season.

"Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age."