Chelsea Sign Timo Werner From RB Leipzig - Club

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:53 PM

Chelsea sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig - club

Chelsea announced the signing of German international forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on Thursday in the first major move of the summer transfer market

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Chelsea announced the signing of German international forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on Thursday in the first major move of the summer transfer market.

"The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Blues, and will remain at the German club for the rest of the Bundesliga season," Chelsea said in a statement. "He will link up with his new team-mates in July, subject to passing a medical examination."

