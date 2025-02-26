Chelsea thrash Southampton, Villa beaten by Palace in race for Champions League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chelsea moved into the Premier League's top four with a 4-0 demolition of hapless Southampton, but Aston Villa's hopes of Champions League football next season diminished after a 4-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

After a run of three consecutive defeats, Chelsea badly needed a response against bottom-of-the-table Saints, who are set for an immediate return to the Championship.

The Blues duly delivered with three first-half goals through Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Levi Colwill for just a third league win 11 games.

Before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, a small band of Chelsea fans gathered to protest against the club's owners over the club's form and discontent over ticket prices.

Once the action got underway, it was a much-needed comfortable evening for Enzo Maresca's men which the Italian will hope can restore confidence among his squad.

Nkunku took his tally for the season to 14 but only three of those have come in the Premier League as he has often had to play reserve to the injured Nicolas Jackson.

The Frenchman stooped to head in a corner at the back post before teeing up Neto to blast home a second.

Colwill headed in Neto's free-kick to make the points safe before the break.

Marc Cucurella rounded off the scoring with a calm finish from teenager Tyrique George's cross.

"We needed that, the fans needed that and the club needed that so we are happy," said Maresca.

"The priority is to bring this club to where this club should be - the Champions League. It will be like this until the end of the season - we will be up and down and we need to be ready."

Victory takes Chelsea two points above Manchester City into fourth.

Thanks to English clubs' strong performance in European competition this season, a top-five finish is likely to be enough for a place in next season's Champions League.