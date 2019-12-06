UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea Transfer Ban Cut By CAS, Club Free To Sign Players In January

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Chelsea transfer ban cut by CAS, club free to sign players in January

Chelsea are free to sign new players in the January transfer window after a FIFA-imposed ban was reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Chelsea are free to sign new players in the January transfer window after a FIFA-imposed ban was reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

The ban, imposed following violations in the recruitment of minors, was reduced from two transfer windows to one, which Chelsea already served in the summer.

A fine was also reduced from 600,000 Swiss francs ($607,000; �462,000) to half that amount by the Lausanne-based court.

Related Topics

Fine January From Chelsea Court

Recent Stories

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

8 minutes ago

NTC,PITB sign agreement for provision of 400 Mbps ..

50 seconds ago

Plastic pollution kills over half million crabs

51 seconds ago

World to observe anti-corruption day on Dec 9

54 seconds ago

Iraq Will Abide by Obligations of OPEC+ Deal Once ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.