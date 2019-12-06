Chelsea transfer ban cut by CAS, club free to sign players in January

Chelsea are free to sign new players in the January transfer window after a FIFA-imposed ban was reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Chelsea are free to sign new players in the January transfer window after a FIFA-imposed ban was reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

The ban, imposed following violations in the recruitment of minors, was reduced from two transfer windows to one, which Chelsea already served in the summer.

A fine was also reduced from 600,000 Swiss francs ($607,000; �462,000) to half that amount by the Lausanne-based court.