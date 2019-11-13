UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea Win Battle To Sign Australian Women's Football Icon Kerr

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Chelsea win battle to sign Australian women's football icon Kerr

Australian striker Sam Kerr will test herself at the top level of European football after impressing in her homeland and the United States as she joined Chelsea on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian striker Sam Kerr will test herself at the top level of European football after impressing in her homeland and the United States as she joined Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Matildas captain -- who scored five times in this year's World Cup as the Australians reached the last 16 -- signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

Kerr, who has been a mainstay at Perth Glory since 2014 while also playing for Chicago Red stars in the United States, will be available for selection from January.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald last week it is believed Kerr -- who also attracted interest from Lyon, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid -- will earn worth more than �467,000 ($600,000) a year, not including potential bonuses.

However, Kerr -- the all-time leading scorer in the Australian and American leagues -- said she felt Chelsea were a team that had laid a solid base for winning silverware.

"The WSL is the best league in Europe," she said.

"I want team success and I don't want it to come easy.

"I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that -- I want to lift some trophies." Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said Kerr's decision showed that they were a marquee club.

"The fact she chose Chelsea when she could have gone to any club in the world is a testament to the players and the staff here," said Hayes.

"Sam has proved time and time again in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League in the USA) that she is a prolific goalscorer.

"She's won the golden boot many times and she's a player that can make things happen, but she's also a fantastic team player.

"She saw this as the best place for her to grow and take the next step in her career. That's a wonderful compliment to us all." Kerr, who has twice been shortlisted for FIFA Player of the Year and is one of the sport's biggest Names, made her debut for Perth Glory at 15 and spent four years at the club before moving to Sydney FC.

She returned in 2014 for a second stint.

Known for her pace, agility and heading ability, as well as her trademark backflip goal celebrations, she has also played in the United States since 2013, first at Western New York Flash, then Sky Blue FC in New Jersey and Chicago.

Kerr is the ninth player from Australia to play in England, following the likes of Emily Gielnik (Liverpool), Tanya Oxtoby (Doncaster Belles) and Caitlin Friend (Notts County).

Related Topics

USA Football World Australia Europe FIFA Perth Sydney Liverpool Lyon Chicago New York United States January Women Gold All From Best Top Real Madrid Chelsea Bayern Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Another movement against PTI govt on cards

3 minutes ago

Air pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital

3 minutes ago

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

31 minutes ago

Govt extends full cooperation to strengthen Pak-Hu ..

23 minutes ago

If Nawaz Sharif does not come back then PM would ..

56 seconds ago

CDA master plan case: matter sent to CJP for const ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.