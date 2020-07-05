Chelsea win holds off rampant Man Utd in race for Premier League top four

London, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Chelsea held on to their place in the Premier League's top four by bouncing back to beat Watford 3-0 on Saturday after Manchester United briefly powered past with a 5-2 rout of struggling Bournemouth.

Third-placed Leicester also got back on track with Jamie Vardy reaching 100 top-flight goals in a comfortable 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, while Arsenal dealt a blow to Wolves' Champions League chase by winning 2-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

United's fearsome front four of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, who netted twice, were all on the scoresheet as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men hit five goals in a home Premier League game for the first time since 2011.

"Confidence is sky high. You get energy and confidence by performances and results and we are getting that at the minute," said Solskjaer, who is feeling the benefits of a 16-match unbeaten run.

"I have enjoyed the last few games to be honest and it is healthy. You don't age as quickly!" Bournemouth are moving fast in the other direction as they remain second bottom and the Cherries' defensive problems were quickly exposed after they took a shock 16th-minute lead through Junior Stanislas.

Greenwood got the comeback started as he smashed home from Fernandes's pass before Rashford, from the penalty spot and Martial, with a stunning shot into the top corner, scored their 20th goals of the season,"