UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi Says He'll Face No More Action Over Rape Allegation

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:02 PM

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi says he'll face no more action over rape allegation

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action regarding a rape allegation, the Chelsea winger said on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action regarding a rape allegation, the Chelsea winger said on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi was arrested on May 17 and released on bail.

But the England international has now said the police will not be pursuing the matter.

"At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me," Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

"I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared.

"Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action."The 19-year-old added: "I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period."Hudson-Odoi made a full recovery after becoming the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 in March and has been taking part in Chelsea's preparations for the Premier League resumption next week.

Related Topics

World Police Twitter March May Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

6 minutes ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

2 hours ago

AAC sealed dozens of shops for SOPs violations

15 seconds ago

CCPO visits city imambargahs

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.