UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea's Kante Back In Contact Training

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:29 AM

Chelsea's Kante back in contact training

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has returned to contact training ahead of the Premier League's comeback next week, the Blues confirmed on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has returned to contact training ahead of the Premier League's comeback next week, the Blues confirmed on Tuesday.

The French World Cup winner had been allowed to continue training at home when his teammates returned to training last month due to fears over coronavirus.

"N'Golo Kante was back with the main group today at Cobham as training continues to ramp up ahead of the Premier League restart next week," Chelsea said in a statement.

In the latest round of testing on Premier League players and staff there were zero positive cases from 1,195 tests.

Black and ethnic minorities are at greater risk of serious illness if they contract the virus, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Kante experienced a health scare when he collapsed at Chelsea's training ground two years ago.

Tests did not reveal any heart concerns but he missed Chelsea's next game as a precaution.

Kante's elder brother Niamh died of a heart attack shortly before the 2018 World Cup.

The 29-year-old is not expected to be match fit in time for Chelsea's opening game of "Project Restart" against Aston Villa on June 21.

However, Kante could now play an important role in the run-in as Chelsea aim to hold onto a place in the Premier League's top four.

Frank Lampard's men hold a three-point advantage over Manchester United with nine games of the season to play.

Related Topics

Attack World Died Manchester United June 2018 From Top Chelsea Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.