UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea's Kerr Puts Australia On Verge Of Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Chelsea's Kerr puts Australia on verge of Tokyo Olympics

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scored twice as Australia moved within a game of booking their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after thrashing Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg of their playoff on Friday

Newcastle, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scored twice as Australia moved within a game of booking their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after thrashing Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg of their playoff on Friday.

The home captain got the ball rolling with a driving header on 10 minutes after a pinpoint cross from Ellie Carpenter, and then converted a penalty in the second half.

History was always on the Matildas' side, with Australia winning all seven previous matches against the Vietnamese, scoring 37 goals and conceding none.

And with Europe-based stars Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Emily Gielnik and Chloe Logarzo all making the trip back to play, Vietnam faced an ominous task.

"I thought we controlled the game, we were not as sharp as we would have liked to be at some points, but 5-0 and a good performance from a lot of the girls," said Kerr.

After Kerr's opener, Logarzo poked in a second from close range before they spurned a flurry of chances. Emily van Egmond finally nodded home a third from a Steph Catley cross for a 3-0 half-time lead.

Vietnam showed in their qualifying campaign that they have firepower up front and speed on the flanks, and they created chances but were not able to convert.

Defender Clare Polkinghorne got Australia's fourth from close range before Hayley Raso was brought down in the box and Kerr stepped up to complete the rout in front of more than 14,000 fans in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

The return leg is in Vietnam on March 11.

Related Topics

Australia Clare Newcastle Sydney Tokyo Van Lead Vietnam March Olympics All From Chelsea

Recent Stories

Govt fulfilled its legal responsibility of writing ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 could incur US$347 billion impact on glob ..

36 minutes ago

Woman drug peddler nabbed, drugs recovered in Muza ..

29 minutes ago

Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outb ..

29 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar ..

31 minutes ago

Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.