Chemical, industrial units closed for PSL matches

District administration has closed all chemical and industrial units at Vehari road and adjacent areas of Multan cricket stadium in connection with Pakistan Super League matches

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration has closed all chemical and industrial units at Vehari road and adjacent areas of Multan cricket stadium in connection with Pakistan Super League matches.

The Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed along with officers of environment, industries and WASA officers visited chemical and industrial units at Vehari road on Monday morning.

The AC said that these units were being closed temporarily to prevent environmental pollution during PSL matches. She said that these units had also been closed in the past during cricket matches in the city.

She said that these units were not only creating environmental pollution but also disturbing sewerage system.

She directed officers concerned to issue closing certificates to these chemical and industrial units and warned that stern action would be taken against owners over violations.

The AC City Abida Fareed added that district administration striving hard to ensure best arrangements during PSL matches and to provide pollution free environment to players and citizens.