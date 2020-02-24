UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chemical, Industrial Units Closed For PSL Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

Chemical, industrial units closed for PSL matches

District administration has closed all chemical and industrial units at Vehari road and adjacent areas of Multan cricket stadium in connection with Pakistan Super League matches

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration has closed all chemical and industrial units at Vehari road and adjacent areas of Multan cricket stadium in connection with Pakistan Super League matches.

The Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed along with officers of environment, industries and WASA officers visited chemical and industrial units at Vehari road on Monday morning.

The AC said that these units were being closed temporarily to prevent environmental pollution during PSL matches. She said that these units had also been closed in the past during cricket matches in the city.

She said that these units were not only creating environmental pollution but also disturbing sewerage system.

She directed officers concerned to issue closing certificates to these chemical and industrial units and warned that stern action would be taken against owners over violations.

The AC City Abida Fareed added that district administration striving hard to ensure best arrangements during PSL matches and to provide pollution free environment to players and citizens.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Road Vehari All Best

Recent Stories

Australia women revive T20 fortunes with win over ..

21 seconds ago

EU envoys meet to seal Brexit talks red lines

22 seconds ago

President Alvi, First Lady visit National History ..

24 seconds ago

NHA working on upgradation, dualization of Pindig ..

25 seconds ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) holds cut f ..

27 seconds ago

Electricity to remain shut in last week of Feb

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.