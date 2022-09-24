Cherchesov refuses to take over Poland national team

Hungarian club Ferencvaros' Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov revealed that he received an official offer to take over Poland's national team, but he turned down the proposal

"The federation hinted about their interest and then they officially called me to send a proposal. However, earlier I had accepted the offer from Ferencvaros. I told them that I had already signed the contract with the club. I worked in Poland, I know everyone there and everyone knows me. It wouldn't be a problem to return," Cherchesov was quoted as saying by Russian media on Saturday.

Cherchesov was much appreciated in Poland as he achieved success at Legia Warsaw in 2015.

He led the team to the Polish championship and the domestic cup. However, the Russian does not think about returning to Poland.

"Now Ferencvaros is my club, I just think about how to beat AS Monaco in the Europa League. It's the same story like in Legia and Spartak Moscow as here in Hungary the fans are also very demanding. They want to win, I understand that," the coach added.

Poland qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In the group stage, the team coached by Czeslaw Michniewicz will compete against Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.