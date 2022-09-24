UrduPoint.com

Cherchesov Refuses To Take Over Poland National Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 24, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Cherchesov refuses to take over Poland national team

Hungarian club Ferencvaros' Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov revealed that he received an official offer to take over Poland's national team, but he turned down the proposal

WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Hungarian club Ferencvaros' Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov revealed that he received an official offer to take over Poland's national team, but he turned down the proposal.

"The federation hinted about their interest and then they officially called me to send a proposal. However, earlier I had accepted the offer from Ferencvaros. I told them that I had already signed the contract with the club. I worked in Poland, I know everyone there and everyone knows me. It wouldn't be a problem to return," Cherchesov was quoted as saying by Russian media on Saturday.

Cherchesov was much appreciated in Poland as he achieved success at Legia Warsaw in 2015.

He led the team to the Polish championship and the domestic cup. However, the Russian does not think about returning to Poland.

"Now Ferencvaros is my club, I just think about how to beat AS Monaco in the Europa League. It's the same story like in Legia and Spartak Moscow as here in Hungary the fans are also very demanding. They want to win, I understand that," the coach added.

Poland qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In the group stage, the team coached by Czeslaw Michniewicz will compete against Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia FIFA Qatar Monaco Warsaw Same Argentina Poland Saudi Arabia Mexico Hungary Cuban Peso 2015 Media From Coach

Recent Stories

Claim assessment committee visits Tank's flood hit ..

Claim assessment committee visits Tank's flood hit areas

1 minute ago
 Singapore reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of senior journalist ..

Chief Minister condoles death of senior journalist's son

1 minute ago
 Dengue patients can avail treatment facility on Se ..

Dengue patients can avail treatment facility on Sehat Sahulat Card

1 minute ago
 Russia adds 51,269 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 51,269 COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Turkish/German carrier SunExpress named world's be ..

Turkish/German carrier SunExpress named world's best leisure airline

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.