Chess Federation Elections Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Chess federation elections next month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The elections of the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) were scheduled to be held on June 27 here at a local hotel.

According to the CFP vice president and international delegate Mohammad Amin Malik as many as four provinces (Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh); three units (Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan); and five departments (Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Services sports Control Board, Higher education, and Pakistan International Airlines, PIA) would be attending the elections.

The elections would be held under the auspices of Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Asian Chess Federation (ACF) and International Chess Federation (FIDE).

More Stories From Sports

