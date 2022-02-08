Beijing, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Home favourite Eileen Gu won a spectacular gold for China at the Beijing Olympics Tuesday as she won the inaugural women's freeski Big Air title at the Winter Games.

After a strong opening jump, the Californian-born 18-year-old saved her best for her last leap when she managed four rotations before grabbing the outside of her ski and landing backwards.

The stunning jump saw her snatch first place from France's Tess Ledeux, 20, the Big Air champion at last month's X Games in Aspen, who had to settle for silver.