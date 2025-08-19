Chicago Kingsmen outplay Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Chicago Kingsmen defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs in the 17th fixture of the Top End T20 Series at the DXC Arena, Darwin, on Tuesday afternoon. This was Shaheens’ second loss in the 11-team tournament.

Chasing 207 to win, Shaheens were never in the hunt as they lost four wickets inside the batting powerplay. At 28 for four, opening batter Yasir Khan was joined by captain Muhammad Irfan Khan and the pair added 43 runs for the fifth wicket.

Following the dismissal of Irfan (24, 18b, 2x4s, 1x6) in the 10th over, Shaheens suffered regular setbacks and managed to score 137 for eight in 20 overs. Yasir top-scored with a 32-ball 38, smashing five fours.

For Kingsmen, Scott Kuggeleijn was the most successful bowler with three for 19 from four overs, while Ehsan Adil picked up two for 20 in three overs.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Kingsmen posted 206 for five in their allotted 20 overs. Milind Kumar, later named player of the match, struck a 37-ball 74, hitting eight fours and three sixes. Tajinder Dhillon contributed a 37-ball 58, which included four fours and two sixes.

For Shaheens, Mohammad Wasim Jnr claimed two wickets, while Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz took one wicket apiece.

Pakistan Shaheens will now take on Adelaide Strikers at the same venue on Wednesday, August 20. The match will start at 7pm local time.

Scores in brief: Chicago Kingsmen 206-5, 20 overs (Milind Kumar 74, Tajinder Dhillon 58, Shayan Jahangir 30; Mohammad Waseem Jnr 2-57).

Pakistan Shaheens 137-8, 20 overs (Yasir Khan 38, Muhammad Irfan Khan 24, Shahid Aziz 24; Scott Kuggeleign 3-19, Ehsan Adil 2-20).