ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The 2020-21 PSA Squash World Championships would be held in Chicago from July 10 to 17, when the world's best male and female squash professionals will compete for $1 million in player compensation for the second time in the sport's history.

Chicago would host the PSA World Tour's most illustrious tournament for the second time following the 2018-19 championship, which was held in the Great Hall of the city's Union Station in 2019, said a press release issued here.

Egyptians Ali Farag and Nour El Sherbini captured the titles on that occasion, winning the sport's first $1 million tournament in the process.

The tournament would be held in accordance with strict COVID-19 protocols. All players and staff would be tested prior to travelling to the tournament and then another test upon arrival. Once a negative result has been received, the competitor would then be allowed to enter the tournament bubble, with further testing every four days during the tournament.

As in 2019, the prize fund would be split equally between the men's and women's draws, where defending champions El Sherbini and Tarek Momen will look to retain their crowns.

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said, "The PSA World Championships is the pinnacle of professional squash and we are once again delighted to be able to offer $1 million worth of player compensation to our male and female athletes".

"The COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions into the United States resulted in a number of alterations to our planned PSA World Tour Calendar. The World Championships were originally scheduled for earlier this year and then moved to Jul," the press release said.

The glass court venue for the 2020-21 PSA Squash World Championships presented by The Walter Family would be revealed next month. Matches played on traditional courts would be held at the University Club of Chicago, which hosts the Windy City Open and the early rounds of this tournament.