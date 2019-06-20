UrduPoint.com
Chief Capital Police Open Tennis Championship Begins In Police Line

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 months ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Capital Police Open Tennis Championship got under way here at grassy courts of the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line on Thursday.

Chief City Police Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship. Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association and known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir, President DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Vice President and known cardiologist Dr. Farhan Abbas, Secretary Umar Ayaz, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

The Championship is carrying events like Under-14 singles, Men's doubles, Veteran Doubles.

In the Under-14 singles top seed and international tennis player Kashan Umar recorded victory against Arsalan Khan by 6-1, and 6-2, international and top ranking Under-12 player Hamza Roman of SNGPL defeated Haseeb Ullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 6-2 and 6-3, Kamran Khalild beat Shahsawar Khan in another thrilling match lasted for two hours.

The score was 6-4 and 6-4. Uzair Khan, a promising international player, defeated Afzal Khan by 6-1 and 6-2.

In the Men doubles top Saqib Umar of SNGPL and Abbas Khan of KP beat Iftikhar Ahmad of KP Police and Izhar Khan of KP by 6-3 and 6-3, third seeded Shakir Ullah and Rashid Khan tasted defeat when Shaharyar and Hidayat Ullah recorded victory by 6-2 and 6-3.

Janzaib Khan of Wapda and Ikram Ullah beat international players Kashan Umar and Uzair khan by 6-4 and 6-4, Ejaz khan and Israr Gul of KP Police beat Farhan Ullah and Zakir Ullah by 6-2 and 6-2.

In the veterans doubles Sadiq Baloch and Siraj Anwer beat Faqir and Azhar Khan by 6-2 and 6-2, Col- Khalid and Naveed Babar beat Rashid and Farooq by 6-2 and 6-3, Asif khan and Ghulam Habib beat Amir advocate and Shahid Khan by 7-5 (6-6) and 6-3.

