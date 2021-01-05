Chief coach Shafqat Ullah hold monthly meeting of coaches

A monthly meeting of all the coaches was held here at Hayatabad Sports Complex with Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah in the chair here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A monthly meeting of all the coaches was held here at Hayatabad sports Complex with Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah in the chair here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the performance of the coaches of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed in detail. Chief Coach Shafqatullah congratulated all the coaches on the performance of the players in the recently concluding U16 Inter-Provincial Games held under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Squash coach Tahir Iqbal, Wasifullah of volleyball, Pervez Khan of cricket, Abid Afridi of athletics, Shakoor and Faisal Javed of football, Roman Gull and Mohammad Noman of Tennis, Mohammad Zubair of Weightlifting and Nadeem and Hayatullah of Badminton attended the event.

Shafqat Ullah also directed all the coaches to carry all their performance record on the monthly basis besides keeping the players performance record. He said now their coaches have to show their result. He said the coaches could only attain the desirable result through hard working with the players.