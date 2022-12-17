UrduPoint.com

Chief Commissioner Board Games Championship Organized

Muhammad Rameez Published December 17, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Chief Commissioner board games championship organized

The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) board games championship organized at Art and Craft Village

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) board games championship organized at Art and Craft Village.

Chief Commissioner ICT captain (Rtd) Muhammad Usman Younis along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon distributed cash prizes, medals and trophies among the winners, said ICT press release.

Speaking at prize distribution ceremony, Usman Younis congratulates his team for seventh consecutive sports tournament in the city.

He said that sports activities are must for mental and physical health, and ICT administration should organize such activities on regular basis.

Usman Younis said that Hockey, Bowling, Basketball, men and women Vollyball and cricket tournament would also be organized to encourage athletes.

In Ludo senior category Jawad, Sehreen in junior won the championship, whereas, Atif Munir in Carrom, Salman Ali Khan in chess senior and Raja Ehtisham in Junior got first position.

Earlier, under the Commissioner's patronage, colorful martial arts, football, chess, boxing, and scrabble championships were also organized, which were participated by top athletes from the twin cities.

